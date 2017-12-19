Traders Buy Facebook (FB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $741.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $556.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $184.46 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Facebook had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook traded down ($1.31) for the day and closed at $179.51

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen restated an “average” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.43 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Get Facebook alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $521,620.00, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Facebook had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 247,452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $42,499,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $2,731,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,523,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,065,691 shares of company stock worth $903,621,624 in the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,975,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,407,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,094,868,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,477,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $252,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 265,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Facebook (FB) on Weakness” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/traders-buy-facebook-fb-on-weakness.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.