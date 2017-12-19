Total System Services (TSS) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Total System Services (NYSE: TSS) is one of 180 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Total System Services to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Total System Services alerts:

75.9% of Total System Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Total System Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Total System Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services 1 10 15 0 2.54 Total System Services Competitors 743 4651 7347 166 2.54

Total System Services presently has a consensus target price of $71.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.70%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Total System Services’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Total System Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Total System Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services $4.17 billion $319.63 million 35.46 Total System Services Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 270.16

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Total System Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Total System Services has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total System Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Total System Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services 8.73% 26.25% 9.23% Total System Services Competitors -20.27% -257.99% -3.62%

Dividends

Total System Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Total System Services pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 38.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Total System Services beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc. (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. In addition, it provides general purpose reloadable (GPR) prepaid and payroll cards, and alternative financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers. The Company’s Merchant Services segment provides third party processing services to merchant acquirers and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and financial institutions. The Company’s NetSpend segment is engaged in the provision and sale of prepaid access devices, such as its GPR prepaid debit cards. The Company’s services and solutions include Issuing Services, Acquiring Services, Prepaid Solutions and Merchant Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.