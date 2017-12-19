Tim Cobbold Purchases 20 Shares of UBM Plc (UBM) Stock

UBM Plc (LON:UBM) insider Tim Cobbold acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.24) per share, for a total transaction of £152.20 ($204.85).

On Monday, October 16th, Tim Cobbold acquired 22 shares of UBM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.02 ($204.60).

Shares of UBM Plc (UBM) traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 747.50 ($10.06). The stock had a trading volume of 752,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,091. UBM Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 639 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 777.50 ($10.46).

UBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital lowered UBM to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.23) in a report on Friday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.09) price objective on shares of UBM in a report on Monday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.23) price objective on shares of UBM in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBM in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded UBM to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 822 ($11.06) to GBX 838 ($11.28) in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 776.27 ($10.45).

UBM Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

