Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan Siegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.96 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,898.09, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

