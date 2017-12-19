Thomas O. Might Sells 2,793 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Chairman Thomas O. Might sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.44, for a total value of $1,889,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,503,140.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $681.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $564.26 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $3,910.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $253.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $761.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services. The Company offers products, including Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. As of May 1, 2017, the Company provided data, video and voice services in 21 Western, Midwestern and Southern states.

