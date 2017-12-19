Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7,336.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,479 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.39, for a total transaction of $9,419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,577 shares in the company, valued at $47,582,981.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ) opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77,099.38, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $139.88 and a one year high of $201.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $226.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

