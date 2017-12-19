Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.37% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $277,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $226.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ) opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77,099.38, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.88 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.73%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.39, for a total transaction of $9,419,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,582,981.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

