The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE KO) opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $196,778.91, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 140.95%.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut The Coca-Cola from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.01.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

