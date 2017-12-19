Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Receives $52.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $525,649.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,875.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Chu sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,019 shares of company stock worth $11,385,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ TTEK) traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 376,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,230. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2,646.82, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

