Ternium (TX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Ternium (TX) opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,014.22, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09. Ternium has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ternium will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

