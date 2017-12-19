Ternium (TX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
Ternium (TX) opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,014.22, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09. Ternium has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.
About Ternium
Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.
