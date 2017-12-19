Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,050%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE THC) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 2,095,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,322. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

