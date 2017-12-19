TeleCommunication Systems (TSYS) & Baozun (BZUN) Head to Head Contrast

TeleCommunication Systems (NASDAQ: TSYS) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get TeleCommunication Systems alerts:

This table compares TeleCommunication Systems and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeleCommunication Systems 2.99% 10.24% 3.52% Baozun 3.20% 8.72% 5.97%

This table compares TeleCommunication Systems and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeleCommunication Systems N/A N/A N/A $0.06 83.17 Baozun $488.30 million 3.57 $12.47 million $0.33 97.31

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than TeleCommunication Systems. TeleCommunication Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TeleCommunication Systems and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeleCommunication Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Baozun has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than TeleCommunication Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baozun beats TeleCommunication Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeleCommunication Systems

TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. develops and delivers wireless communication technology. The Company delivers cellular network computing services that include public safety solutions for 9-1-1 call delivery, precision location platforms, and applications that include navigation, locator applications and text messaging, as well as secure wireless communications systems and professional services. The Company has two operating segments: Commercial segment, which engineers and develops software for cellular carrier and enterprise networks that is engaged in the delivery of secure and personalized content, services, and transactions to and from wireless devices, and Government segment, which engineers and provides wireless communication solutions, including deployable communication systems and related support services to agencies of the United States Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State, Justice and other state and local Government customers.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment. Its segments include the brand e-commerce segment, which provides brand-e-commerce solutions to its brand partners, including IT services, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment, and the Maikefeng segment that operates its retail online platform, Maikefeng. Its subsidiaries include Baozun Hong Kong Holding Limited and Baozun Hongkong Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for TeleCommunication Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleCommunication Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.