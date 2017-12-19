TDH (PETZ) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TDH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1125051034963 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TDH (NASDAQ PETZ) traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 239,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,267. TDH has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $31.75.

TDH Holdings, Inc is engaged in manufacturing of pet foods. The Company provides pet food for pet owners in China and worldwide. The Company’s pet food includes food for dog and cat. The Company offers its products in a range of categories, including dry food, wet food and treats. Dry food is the primary food form for both dogs and cats.

