T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 1,497.70% and a negative return on equity of 244.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 931.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 95,920 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 239.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 706,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 498,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ TTOO) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,149. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.40.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

