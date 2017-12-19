Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Presidio Inc (PSDO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSDO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Presidio by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Presidio during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,605,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Presidio during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Presidio by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 955,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 279,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Presidio during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,390,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $125,212,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Presidio in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Presidio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Presidio in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ PSDO) opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Presidio Inc has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.59 million. Presidio’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Presidio Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

