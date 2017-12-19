SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) VP Joseph J. Stich Sells 1,000 Shares

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,861. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 26,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,491. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $385.10, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.83.
SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. SurModics had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. equities research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SurModics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 694,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SurModics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SurModics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SurModics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SurModics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SurModics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc is a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company’s Medical Device segment consists of surface modification coating technologies to improve access, deliverability and predictable deployment of medical devices; international cardiology and peripheral balloon design, development and manufacturing, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device.
