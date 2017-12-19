Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sunstone Hotel Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2242354906811 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,393. The company has a market cap of $3,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.76. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Bryan Albert Giglia sold 18,426 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $308,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

