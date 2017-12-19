Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 5,149 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Southern were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51,496.16, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.13. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Southern had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Southern’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 414.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $386,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $270,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $398,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,813 shares of company stock worth $11,029,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

