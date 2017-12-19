Strattec Security (STRT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

News coverage about Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strattec Security earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 43.976836184816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ STRT) traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 13,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.68. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Strattec Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other Strattec Security news, insider Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $414,899. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers.

