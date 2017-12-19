Store Capital Corp (STOR) Receives $26.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised Store Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Store Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Store Capital (STOR) traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,927.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its holdings in Store Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 444,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $364,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Store Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

