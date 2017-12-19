Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3772438134499 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 86,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,288. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

In related news, insider James E. Craige purchased 12,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James E. Craige purchased 10,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

