Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 19th (AJMPF, ARMK, BLWYY, BXE, CLDR, CRS, CRZO, DANOY, EVTC, FBNK)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 19th:

Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ashmore Group plc is an emerging market investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. Ashmore Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bellway plc is engages in the building of residential houses and conduct associated trading activities. The company provides houses which includes detached, semi-detached, terraced, town houses as well as apartments, bungalows and five-bedroom family homes. It operates primarily in England, Wales and Scotland. Bellway plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR). Drexel Hamilton issued a buy rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty alloys, including stainless steel and titanium, and various engineered products made from metallic and ceramic materials. These products have been used in planes, cars and trucks, electronic equipment, medical devices and instruments, industrial fittings, sporting goods, and oil and gas exploration and processing. Carpenter engineered materials have been used in hundreds of applications from industrial tools to jet engines to fuel injectors and medical implants. Its engineered materials are known for their dependability, strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, and the ability to stay intact in high temperatures. “

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. is a banking company. Farmington Bank provides commercial, consumer and banking services to businesses, individuals and governments across Central Connecticut. It also offers residential mortgage loan services along with brokerage and investment advisory services. The Company’s consumer loans include installment, demand, revolving credit and collateral loans. Its installment and collateral consumer loans generally consist of loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. “

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of G1 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GTHX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Moody's (NYSE:MCO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. The analysts wrote, “Well Positioned for the Next Era of Big Data We are initiating coverage of Cloudera with a BUY rating and 12-month price target of $24.00. In our view, Cloudera represents a high-growth play on the next-generation IT architecture required by leading organizations with a focus on the Big Data trend, leveraging new AI capabilities and riding the open source software phenomenon. Similar to other next-generation software companies we have covered over the years, we believe the Street is still trying to better understand Cloudera and the valuation remains reasonable for a high-growth company, opening up attractive upside potential for the stock in 2018. Leveraging enterprise-grade Apache Hadoop, Apache Spark and other open source software technologies, combined with proprietary innovations, Cloudera has evolved into a Big Data platform that supports machine learning, analytics and the cloud.””

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

