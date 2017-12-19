Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $421,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG) Stock

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 44.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the third quarter worth $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 543.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 7,639.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS EFG) opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $80.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

