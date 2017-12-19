Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ( RCL ) opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26,776.10, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $2,475,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,416 shares in the company, valued at $110,816,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,200. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

