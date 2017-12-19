Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,445 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Hemingway Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $382,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $512,838.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,970 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. ( MAN ) opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.39 and a 1-year high of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8,271.64, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

