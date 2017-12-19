Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4,986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,395,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,323,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,533 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 13,551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,804,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,626,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116,647.19, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.15%.

Honeywell International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.79.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

