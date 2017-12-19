Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($100.00) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.95) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($104.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €77.00 ($91.67) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($77.38) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, equinet set a €85.00 ($101.19) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.67 ($91.27).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of Stabilus (ETR STM) opened at €76.16 ($90.67) on Monday. Stabilus has a one year low of €47.51 ($56.56) and a one year high of €81.19 ($96.65).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/stabilus-stm-given-a-84-00-price-target-by-warburg-research-analysts.html.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertible tops.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.