Stabilus (STM) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($100.00) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.95) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($104.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €77.00 ($91.67) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($77.38) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, equinet set a €85.00 ($101.19) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.67 ($91.27).
Shares of Stabilus (ETR STM) opened at €76.16 ($90.67) on Monday. Stabilus has a one year low of €47.51 ($56.56) and a one year high of €81.19 ($96.65).
Stabilus Company Profile
Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertible tops.
