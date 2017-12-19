SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (XTH) Plans $5.44 Special Dividend

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 5.4412 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (XTH) remained flat at $$74.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786. SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

