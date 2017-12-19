SPDR S&P Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1962 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Retail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR S&P Retail (NYSEARCA XRT) traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 7,173,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,958. SPDR S&P Retail has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR S&P Retail (XRT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/spdr-sp-retail-xrt-increases-dividend-to-0-20-per-share.html.

About SPDR S&P Retail

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.