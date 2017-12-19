SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA XBI) traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,737. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $88.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

