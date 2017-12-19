SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Lessened by United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund

United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 5.5% of United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $119,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 831,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at $268.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $222.73 and a 52-week high of $268.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.3513 dividend. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

