SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (CJNK) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 40,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884. SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (CJNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/spdr-ice-bofaml-crossover-corporate-bond-etf-cjnk-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.