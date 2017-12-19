SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.61

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6052 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA XITK) traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.51. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $82.83.
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.