SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,040,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 372,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Summit Equities Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 253,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period.
SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $37.46.
About SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF
SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.
