SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,040,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 372,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Summit Equities Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 253,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF alerts:

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

WARNING: “SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/spdr-barclays-capital-high-yield-bnd-etf-jnk-shares-sold-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

About SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.