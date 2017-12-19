S&P Global (SPGI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8652675992574 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of S&P Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

S&P Global ( NYSE SPGI ) traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. 1,268,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $107.21 and a 52 week high of $174.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.19. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 187.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $631,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,743 shares in the company, valued at $22,207,837.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $223,769.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,659.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,704 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

