Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AU Optronics (AUO) Share Price

Media coverage about AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AU Optronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.5615391543729 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AU Optronics (AUO) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 560,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $4,022.94, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.63. AU Optronics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $87.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

