Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Landstar System (LSTR) Share Price

Media headlines about Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Landstar System earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8204746751819 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR ) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,012. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $4,349.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.31 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $1,480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,805 shares of company stock worth $4,028,128 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

