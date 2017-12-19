Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Tactical Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2662335152793 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE AIF) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,840. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its assets in credit instruments, such as senior loans, subordinated loans, high yield corporate bonds, notes, bills, debentures, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products, bank loans, corporate loans, convertible and preferred securities, government and municipal obligations, mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other fixed-income instruments, and investments.

