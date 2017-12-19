Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) Stock Price

Headlines about Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zoe's Kitchen earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.2091800272664 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.01 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Zoe's Kitchen has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Zoe's Kitchen had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $77.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoe's Kitchen will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

