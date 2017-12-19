Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fossil Group (FOSL) Share Price

Headlines about Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fossil Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the accessories brand company an impact score of 46.3598236616455 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Fossil Group (FOSL) opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.87 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

In other news, EVP Martin Frey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $684,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

