Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Choice Hotels International (CHH) Share Price

News stories about Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Choice Hotels International earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3497280870092 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 275,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,411. The stock has a market cap of $4,400.00, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 15.66%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Choice Hotels International news, major shareholder Bruce Bainum sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $18,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 11,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $844,871.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Choice Hotels International (CHH) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-choice-hotels-international-chh-share-price.html.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.