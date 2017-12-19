Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RenaissanceRe (RNR) Share Price

Media headlines about RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RenaissanceRe earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.5148432206086 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE RNR) traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $127.03. 479,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,564. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($13.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.25) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $483.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -28.01%.

RenaissanceRe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. UBS decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,391 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $188,800.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,810.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 5,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $674,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,695,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,400 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

