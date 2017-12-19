Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nathan's Famous (NATH) Stock Price

Headlines about Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nathan's Famous earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.0367137908117 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ NATH) opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.13, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.32. Nathan's Famous has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.19.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.61 million during the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.34%.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Nathan's Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nathan's Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc (Nathan’s) is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under Nathan’s Famous brand. The Company’s products are marketed for sale in approximately 55,000 locations, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers and club stores, selected foodservice locations and Company-owned and franchised restaurants throughout the United States and in over 10 foreign territories and countries.

