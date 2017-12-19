Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Quotient (QTNT) Share Price

Media coverage about Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quotient earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5242585985847 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Quotient (NASDAQ QTNT) traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17. Quotient has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTNT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, insider D J. Paul E. Cowan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $123,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider D J. Paul E. Cowan sold 30,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $148,569.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,197 shares of company stock worth $817,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited is a diagnostics company. The Company focuses on blood grouping and donor disease screening, which is referred to as transfusion diagnostics. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

