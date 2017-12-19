Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Share Price

News headlines about ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ESSA Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5843222287709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.42, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.24.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 6,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $107,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Olson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $120,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $287,664. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, Pennsylvania.

