Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Autoliv (ALV) Share Price

News stories about Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Autoliv earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 44.9711846323267 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Shares of Autoliv ( ALV ) traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. 563,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,056. Autoliv has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $129.84. The stock has a market cap of $10,958.70, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $507,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

