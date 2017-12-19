Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Share Price

Media coverage about Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.1016636348073 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of Middlefield Banc (MBCN) traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 16,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-middlefield-banc-mbcn-share-price.html.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.