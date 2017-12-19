Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Geron (GERN) Share Price

Media headlines about Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Geron earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2082857019525 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Geron (NASDAQ GERN) opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 2,992.67% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

