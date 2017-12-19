Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Share Price

Media headlines about Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerge Energy Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2419136837431 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $12.00 target price on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Sunday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Emerge Energy Services ( EMES ) traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Emerge Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 68,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $596,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-emerge-energy-services-emes-share-price.html.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.