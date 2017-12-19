Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Share Price

News stories about Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultrapar Participacoes earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.9579942855818 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 245,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,998. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $12,174.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

